Harris notched 21 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Harris has looked solid in his return to the lineup after a three-game absence and continues to be one of Philadelphia's go-to players on offense. He might experience a slight uptick on his upside while Joel Embiid is out and, while the shooting splits are not likely to be very high, Harris attempts enough shots per game (14.9 this season) to remain valuable across all formats. He is averaging 19.1 points per game in 2020-21.