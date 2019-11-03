76ers' Tobias Harris: Puts up 23 points in win
Harris registered 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 129-128 win over the Trail Blazers.
With Joel Embiid (suspension) out, Harris was one of a number of Sixers players to step up his production. The forward reached 20 points for the second time in five games this season and also notched his first blocks of the campaign. Harris could continue to benefit from a more prominent role on offense than usual Monday in Phoenix while Embiid finishes off his two-game ban.
