Harris finished with 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 loss to New York.

This was Harris' first double-double since Jan. 6, when he recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds against the Bulls, but that shouldn't be surprising since he's reverted to the third-best offensive option behind Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, Harris has been remarkably consistent and has scored in double digits in all but one of his previous 10 appearances, averaging 15.0 points per game in that span.