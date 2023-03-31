Harris is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to a non-COVID illness.
Harris was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and it's not yet clear whether his illness will prevent him from suiting up for the first time since March 6. The 30-year-old has had plenty of playing time in recent matchups, but Jalen McDaniels and De'Anthony Melton would be candidates to see increased run if Harris is unavailable Friday.
