Harris (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Suns.

Harris has been sidelined the past two games due to right knee soreness, but there's a chance he could return Wednesday for the marquee matchup against the Suns. His hot shooting has continued this month. In April, Harris has averaged 19.1 points on 54.8 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the charity stripe.