Harris closed with eight points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 138-94 win over the Lakers.

Harris was outscored by seven of his teammates on a night where Philadelphia canned 47.8 percent of 46 three-point attempts en route to 138 points. Monday marked Harris' lowest scoring game of the season and just his second contest with fewer than 15 points through the 76ers' first 17 games. Harris is shooting a career-best 52.7 percent from the field and is a bounce-back candidate Wednesday against New Orleans.