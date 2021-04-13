Harris went for 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's win over the Mavs.

Harris was the only other starter outside of Joel Embiid to hit double figures in scoring as the contest was out of hand early on. Harris has seen a dip this month across the board in his production but is still the No. 2 scoring option behind Embiid and is still a valuable fantasy asset with his abilities to contribute in all aspects of the game.