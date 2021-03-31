Harris totaled 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in a 104-95 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Harris stretched his double-digit scoring streak to twelve games despite failing to make a three for just the second time over his last nine contests. The forward was also able to pick up multiple steals and blocks for just the third time this season. Harris had a very solid month of March, as he averaged 22.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.