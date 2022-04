Harris amassed 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in Wednesday's 104-101 victory over Toronto.

Harris cooled off in the scoring column after putting up 26 and 20 points in the first two games of the series. The veteran forward still notched his 11th double-double of the season and second in the series.