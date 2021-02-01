Harris went for 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 31 minutes in Sunday's 119-110 victory over the Pacers.

Sunday was the eighth time in January that Harris had topped the 20-point mark. Since returning from a three-game absence earlier in the month due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Harris has averaged 21.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per contest while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.