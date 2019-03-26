Harris registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 119-98 loss to the Magic.

Harris had a subpar game by his standards Monday night, lacking a presence on the boards and not taking as many shots. He'll find his legs sooner rather than later and show up in the rebound column again, as before Monday's game, he was averaging 8.5 rebounds over the previous 15 games.