Harris had 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 129-126 overtime victory over the Pacers.

Harris racked up 11 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field before going just a combined 3-of-10 over the second half and overtime period. The Sixers guard did, however, add six rebounds over that latter stretch to give him a game-high 10 boards on the night. It was only Harris' fourth double-double of the season and his first since Dec.12 against the Grizzlies.