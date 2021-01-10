Harris (COVID-19) won't play Monday against the Hawks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Harris will be one of several 76ers unavailable once again Monday due to the league's health and safety protocols. Mike Scott (knee) and Paul Reed could see increased run against Atlanta with Harris sidelined.
