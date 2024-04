Harris amassed 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-102 victory over the Pistons.

Harris missed the last three games due to a left knee contusion, but he was back in the starting lineup Tuesday. He was the leading rebounder on the team and recorded his ninth double-double of the season. Since the All-Star break, Harris is averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.5 minutes per game.