Harris (head/eye) checked back into Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Harris' ability to return to the contest came as a major surprise after he landed hard on his head while attempting to block a shot in the third quarter. After walking off the court under his own power and retreating to the locker room, Harris was diagnosed with a left eye laceration. He was able to clear all concussion tests and was allowed to re-enter the contest after having the laceration taped up, giving a late lift to a Sixers squad that was facing a 3-0 series deficit heading into Sunday.