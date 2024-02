Harris (hip) was able to practice in full Wednesday, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.

Harris missed the final two games prior to the All-Star break, but it sounds like he's on track to return Thursday versus the Knicks. In five February appearances, Harris averaged 18.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 steals on 50.0 percent shooting.