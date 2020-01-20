Harris had 15 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Brooklyn.

It wasn't his most efficient afternoon, but Harris still managed to be one of five Sixers players in double-figures Monday. His 17 shot attempts paced the team, as did his 10 tries from beyond the arc. Since going 14-of-20 from the field in a win over Brooklyn last week, Harris is a combined 15-of-42 from the field in his last three contests.