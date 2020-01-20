76ers' Tobias Harris: Rough shooting in win
Harris had 15 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Brooklyn.
It wasn't his most efficient afternoon, but Harris still managed to be one of five Sixers players in double-figures Monday. His 17 shot attempts paced the team, as did his 10 tries from beyond the arc. Since going 14-of-20 from the field in a win over Brooklyn last week, Harris is a combined 15-of-42 from the field in his last three contests.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Dials up 34 points, 10 boards•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Logs 20 points, 10 boards•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 16 in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Efficient night from the field•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Another solid scoring effort•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Struggles with shot•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...