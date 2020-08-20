Harris notched 13 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 Game 2 loss against the Celtics.

Harris has not reached the 20-point plateau in three straight games and seems to be trending in the wrong direction. Over the first two games of the playoffs, he's averaging just 14.0 points on 33.3 percent shooting; in contrast, he put up 21.7 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting during seeding play. He's still one of the Sixers' top scoring threats, but with Ben Simmons (knee) already absent and the team now down 2-0 in the series, they can ill afford for Harris to have off nights.