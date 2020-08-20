Harris notched 13 points (4-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 Game 2 loss against the Celtics.

Harris has not reached the 20-point plateau in three straight games and seems to be trending in the wrong direction. He has made just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in the first two games of the series and is averaging just 14.0 points despite posting 21.7 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting during the seeding games. Harris should trend back to normalcy sooner than later, but his recent performances have been concerning especially with the Sixers down 0-2 in the series.