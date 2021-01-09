Harris (health and safety protocols) won't play Saturday against the Nuggets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Harris went through contact tracing ahead of Saturday's game, but he'll ultimately be ineligible to play against Denver. It's not yet clear when he could return to play, but Ben Simmons and Paul Reed should see increased roles in his absence.
