Harris (hip) will miss Friday's game against the Bucks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Harris will sit the front end of the back-to-back set for the 76ers due to left hip soreness, marking his first absence of the season. Danuel House will replace Harris in Philadelphia's starting lineup.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Questionable Friday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Another 20-point effort in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Sees uptick in scoring numbers•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Strong all-around performance•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Struggles from field•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Looks good in win over Pacers•