Harris (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Harris was questionable for Monday's matchup due to his sore left calf, and he was unable to participate in the 76ers' morning shootaround. P.J. Tucker (back) has also been ruled out, so Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels, Danuel House and Paul Reed are all candidates to see increased run. However, both Harris and Tucker are expected to return for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.