Harris (knee) won't play Sunday against the Magic, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Since the 76ers have secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Harris will sit out the regular-season finale. Mike Scott and Anthony Tolliver could see increased run.
