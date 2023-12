Harris ended with 10 points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 146-101 victory over the Wizards.

The 76ers raced away with this game, matching their season-best mark of 146 points which also happened against the Wizards on Nov. 6. Harris, however, has been stuck in a slump. Over his past six games, he's averaging a mere 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 39.3 percent from the field.