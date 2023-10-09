Harris notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, a steal and a block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 114-106 preseason loss against the Celtics.

Harris was one of two players who attempted double-digit field goals, with Tyrese Maxey being the other, though that shouldn't be surprising given the starting unit the 76ers fielded for this game. An established veteran capable of getting it done on the offensive end of the court, Harris should operate as Philadelphia's third- or fourth-best offensive option behind Joel Embiid (rest), James Harden (personal) and Tyrese Maxey.