Harris logged 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-105 loss to the Suns.

Harris drained three of his six three-point attempts, but that's where the positives end for the veteran forward, who needed 12 shots to score 13 points. Harris is holding a secondary role in the Sixers' offensive scheme in recent games, and his numbers have suffered because of that. He's averaging 13.8 points per game across 13 March outings, a span in which he's also averaging 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per tilt.