Harris scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with three assists and two rebounds in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Harris needed just 26 minutes to score in double figures for the sixth time in his last eight games since returning from a knee injury. Over that span, the forward has averaged 14.4 points (on 51.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.