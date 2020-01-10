Harris had 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Celtics.

Like the Sixers' momentum, Harris found his two-way rhythm right after the first half. The 27-year-old provided nine points, five rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes to help trim Boston's lead in the third. However, he failed to add impressive numbers at other times on the court and will have to supply more consistency on Saturday against Dallas, a team he struggled against earlier this season (seven points in 32 minutes on Dec. 20).