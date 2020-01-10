76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 16 in Thursday's win
Harris had 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win over the Celtics.
Like the Sixers' momentum, Harris found his two-way rhythm right after the first half. The 27-year-old provided nine points, five rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes to help trim Boston's lead in the third. However, he failed to add impressive numbers at other times on the court and will have to supply more consistency on Saturday against Dallas, a team he struggled against earlier this season (seven points in 32 minutes on Dec. 20).
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...