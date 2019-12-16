Harris had 17 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-89 loss at Brooklyn.

Harris has settled as Philadelphia's third-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, and he has scored in double digits in each of his last 17 appearances -- he is averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field over that span. He will aim to remain productive Wednesday at home against the Heat.