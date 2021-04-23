Harris tallied 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 30 minutes Thursday in a loss to the Bucks.

Harris returned from a three-game absence and played more minutes than any other 76er in the contest. He hit half his shots from the field and dished six assists but finished with just two boards. Harris averages 7.2 rebounds on the season, so he should bounce back in that regard moving forward. The veteran forward is also averaging a career-high 20.5 points on the campaign.