Harris recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and three steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 126-117 loss to the Celtics.

Harris scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half as he went 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 on three-point attempts. He was fourth on the team in scoring and tied for third in shot attempts Tuesday. While it was a solid showing for the 30-year-old, it may be difficult for him to consistently produce offensively this year, as Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are all expected to receive their fair share of offensive opportunities and Harris could be the odd man out at times.