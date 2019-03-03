Harris totaled 20 points (7-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 44 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Warriors on Saturday.

Harris scored at least 20.0 points for the sixth straight game, despite his shooting struggles in Saturday's win. Any questions of his fantasy value since being traded to the 76ers should be extinguished by now, as Harris remains an elite option who has found immediate success on a team loaded with stars.