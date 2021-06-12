Harris delivered 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Harris continues to thrive as a reliable scoring threat for the Sixers and outside of putting up 22 points in two straight games, he's also scored at least 20 in all but one of his playoff appearances this season. He's also grabbed eight or more rebounds in six of his last seven games, meaning he's been a reliable threat on both ends of the court for Philadelphia.