Harris had 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 win over the Lakers.

Harris started out hot and finished with an efficient and well-rounded stat line. His fit has been somewhat seamless through two appearances with the 76ers, though it's likely there will be some bumps in the road, both for him and the club at large. Harris is no longer the top offensive option like he was for the Clippers, but he's proving more than capable of playing off the ball.