Harris went for 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes of action in Wednesday's 117-109 victory over the Celtics.

Harris continues to be a solid No. 2 scoring option for the Sixers behind Joel Embiid as he now has six 20-point performances in 12 games this season. He also continues to shoot at a high rate, making at least 50 percent of his shots in nine games.