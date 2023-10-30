Harris contributed 24 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Harris has embraced the uptick in offensive responsibilities with James Harden (personal) still away from the team, and the veteran forward has responded to the call by putting up at least 20 points in two of his first three games. It's still early in the season, but it wouldn't be surprising if Harris puts up better numbers than the ones of 2022-23 based on how involved he might be on offense.