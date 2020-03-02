76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 25 against Clippers
Harris went for 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Clippers.
Harris played well against his most recent former team, and he continues to fill the role of top scorer well with Joel Embiid (shoulder) out. Even once Embiid rejoins the rotation, the absence of Ben Simmons (back) means that Harris is in a good position to produce near-elite numbers for at least the next couple weeks.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...