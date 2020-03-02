Harris went for 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Clippers.

Harris played well against his most recent former team, and he continues to fill the role of top scorer well with Joel Embiid (shoulder) out. Even once Embiid rejoins the rotation, the absence of Ben Simmons (back) means that Harris is in a good position to produce near-elite numbers for at least the next couple weeks.