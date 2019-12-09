Harris went for 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Raptors.

Harris has scored at least 22 points in four of the last five games, this after scoring 20 or more in only six of his first 19 appearances this season. He was extremely aggressive in this one, taking advantage of mismatches in the post, attacking in the pick-and-roll and capitalizing on his spot-up opportunities. Harris will try to stay hot heading into Tuesday's matchup versus the Nuggets.