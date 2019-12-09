76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 26, sinks four treys
Harris went for 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-104 win over the Raptors.
Harris has scored at least 22 points in four of the last five games, this after scoring 20 or more in only six of his first 19 appearances this season. He was extremely aggressive in this one, taking advantage of mismatches in the post, attacking in the pick-and-roll and capitalizing on his spot-up opportunities. Harris will try to stay hot heading into Tuesday's matchup versus the Nuggets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...