Harris recorded 29 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 win over the Lakers.

Harris was superb against one of the league's best defenses and continues to be a steady source of points, boards and threes, with a few dimes sprinkled in on most nights as well. It has been a bit under the surface given the attention that Joel Embiid (finger) and Ben Simmons demand and receive, but Harris has been very impressive here in this his first full year with the 76ers.