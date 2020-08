Harris went for 30 points (12-29 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 loss against the Pacers.

Harris delivered an impressive performance despite the loss, as this was only his sixth 30-point performance of the current season. The Sixers are now 4-2 in those games, and it would be safe to trust Harris as a valuable piece of the Sixers' offensive scheme moving forward.