76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 31 on 60 percent from field
Harris had 31 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Pelicans.
Harris has scored at least 30 twice through seven games in December, and he has handed out nine dimes versus zero turnovers across the last two contests. He has been on fire of late, and Harris will try to stay hot in Sunday's tilt against the Nets.
