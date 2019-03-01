Harris totaled 32 points (11-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in the 76ers' win over the Thunder on Thursday.

Harris was at it again, draining five three-pointers and leading all scorers in points in Thursday's win. He's been hot as of late, averaging 24.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 59.3 percent shooting in four games prior to Thursday.