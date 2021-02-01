Harris went for 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) eight rebounds and one block over 31 minutes in Sunday's 119-110 victory over the Pacers.

Sunday was the eight time in the month of January that Harris had topped the 20-point plateau and set a season-high in the process. Since returning from COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Harris is averaging 21.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the field across 34.4 minutes per game.