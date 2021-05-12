Harris collected 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in a 103-94 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.
With Joel Embiid (illness) out of the lineup, Harris saw more scoring chances and recorded 25-plus points for the first time since April 14. The forward has scored 15-plus points in five consecutive games and averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over that span. Harris should see similar opportunities on offense if Embiid is forced to miss additional time.
