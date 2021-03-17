Harris collected 30 points (11-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in a 99-96 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Harris led the 76ers in a comeback victory by outscoring the Knicks 26-14 in the fourth quarter. The forward had eight points in that quarter and shot very efficiently all game long. With Joel Embiid (knee) expected to miss a few weeks, Harris will likely see more scoring opportunities which could result in more fantastic performances like Tuesday's.