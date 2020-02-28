Harris dropped 34 points (14-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Knicks.

In the first game of this back-to-back set, Harris was relatively quiet in the points column, scoring just 11 on 13 shot attempts. He did, however, add in some decent extras, with four boards, three dimes, three steals and a block. This game blew that performance out of the water. Harris was clearly the 76ers' go-to guy in this one while Joel Embiid was out with a left shoulder strain, and he delivered, shooting 66.7 percent from the field, and contributing across the board. Ben Simmons (back) is also out for an undetermined amount of time, so it'll be interesting to see how Harris performs in his absence, because more than three quarters of his play time has come alongside Simmons on the court. There's a chance Harris' fantasy value climbs up higher if he sees a higher usage rate than the 22.9 he's gotten thus far - especially if he's capable of dropping gems like this consistently.