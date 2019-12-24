Harris had 35 points (14-21 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win at the Pistons.

Harris tends to be Philadelphia's third-best scoring option, but he took advantage of the fact Ben Simmons was a distributor and Joel Embiid wasn't at 100 percent from a physical point of view. He will try to extend this solid run of play Wednesday against the Bucks at home.