76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores season-high 35 points
Harris had 35 points (14-21 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win at the Pistons.
Harris tends to be Philadelphia's third-best scoring option, but he took advantage of the fact Ben Simmons was a distributor and Joel Embiid wasn't at 100 percent from a physical point of view. He will try to extend this solid run of play Wednesday against the Bucks at home.
