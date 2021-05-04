Harris delivered 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Harris had just six points (3-10 FG) in his previous games and was coming off a struggling stretch where he failed to score more than 11 points in three of his last six appearances, but he bounced back admirably here while displaying high levels of efficiency and strong contributions across the board. Harris hasn't looked like himself over the last few weeks, but he remains the 76ers' second-best scoring threat behind Joel Embiid.