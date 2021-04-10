Harris mustered 23 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against the Pelicans.

Harris has definitively emerged as the Sixers' second-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid this season, and he has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four contests. The former Tennessee standout is in line to end the season averaging a career-high mark in points and has also contributed in other areas of the game, grabbing at least five boards and dishing out at least three assists in each of his last four appearances as well.