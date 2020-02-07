Harris managed 25 points (10-23 FG, 5-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 loss to the Bucks.

Harris scored at least 20 points for just the fourth time in the last 10 games. Over that same period, he is outside the top-150 in standard leagues, popping up as a nice buy-low candidate. The 76ers have lost four games in a row, all to teams out of the Eastern Conference. A solid performance such as this will hopefully be the springboard for Harris to turn things around moving forward.